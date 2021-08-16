41-Year-Old Killed In Crash At CT Shopping Plaza

A 41-year-old man was killed in a crash between a Jeep Wrangler and a motorcycle at a Connecticut shopping plaza.

It happened in Litchfield County around 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13, on East Main Street in Torrington.

The 2011 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 58-year-old Daniel Gnitzcavich, of the Town of Harwinton, was attempting a left-hand turn across the eastbound lanes into the Market 32 Plaza, said Detective Kevin Tieman, of the Torrington Police.

A 1989 Honda CB400F motorcycle operated by Hartford County resident Jeremy Castonguay, of Bristol, was traveling east on East Main Street when it struck the Jeep Wrangler.

Arriving officers said that Castonguay was conscious and complaining of pelvic pain. He was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital (CHH) where his condition rapidly deteriorated.

A Lifestar helicopter had been called to transport him to Hartford Hospital, but he died as a result of his internal injuries while at CHH, police said.

The driver of the Jeep and his 16-year-old female daughter cooperated with the police on the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was found to not be impaired in any fashion at the time of the crash, Tieman said.

He told police the motorcycle was not in his line of sight at the time of his turn and that there were no headlights approaching him when he made the turn, Tieman said.

The Torrington Police Department Accident Investigation Team is handling the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Officer James Foley at (860) 489-2090 or Detective Tieman at (860) 489-2063.

