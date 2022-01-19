40-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle I-95 Crash

An investigation is underway after a 40-year-old man died from injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle crash on a stretch of I-95.

Troopers in Massachusetts responded to the crash on the southbound side in the Norfolk County town of Westwood at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

After arriving at the scene, troopers located a 2014 Jeep Wrangler that had gone over the guardrail on the right side of the road and rolled over, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, a Bridgewater man, suffered life-threatening injuries during the crash, police said.

He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.