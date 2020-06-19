4-Year-Old Critical After Head Gets Stuck In Automatic Car Window, Police Say

A 4-year-old child is in critical condition after getting their head stuck in an automatic car window.

The incident took place in Fairfield County around 12:30 p.m., Friday, June 19, on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of the emergency management division for Bridgeport.

The child, who was in a parked vehicle, was noticed by a bystander who was watching and was able to break the glass as the child was stuck in the window, Appleby said.

The child is in critical but stable condition and is being transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with the family, Appleby said.

"This was an accident, the child was playing with the window switch, we remind parents to please be cognizant of children in vehicles," he said.

