3,100 Bags Of Heroin In Cereal Box Found After Massachusetts Troopers Stop Subaru, Police Say

There was no prize inside a box of cereal found in a vehicle during a motor-vehicle stop in Western Massachusetts, but instead, police say they uncovered thousands of bags of heroin.

Trooper Scott Boutell was working in Franklin County out of the Massachusetts State Police-Shelburne Falls Barracks just before 12:30 a.m. on Friday, July 16, when he observed a black Subaru Forrester with improper auxiliary lights illuminated and an illegible handwritten temporary license plate, according to state police.

Boutell then activated his blue lights and initiated a motor vehicle stop. Boutell made contact with the driver of the vehicle and asked him for his license and the registration for the vehicle, state police said.

The driver provided an expired Vermont license identifying him as Justin Butchino, age 31, of Springfield, Vermont, said police.

When questioned about the makeshift license plate, Butchino could only offer unrelated documents, no title nor bill of sale, but insisted the vehicle was properly registered.

With the operator’s license being expired, Boutell asked the passenger for his license, said police.

The passenger provided a Vermont ID card identifying him as Justin Gilliam, age 36, also of Springfield, Vermont, police said.

Trooper Boutell then returned to his cruiser and attempted to verify that the vehicle was, in fact, properly registered, police said.

Trooper Boutell was not able to verify registration for the vehicle and discovered that Butchino's license was not only expired but also suspended, according to police.

Trooper Brian Vaidulas then arrived on the scene as backup. Trooper Boutell returned to the vehicle and asked Butchino to step out so he could be placed under arrest, said police.

A search of Butchino's person revealed a bundle of heroin in his right pants pocket, according to police.

Boutell then removed Gilliam from the vehicle, said police. It was discovered that Gilliam had a baggie in his left pants pocket that appeared to contain crystal methamphetamine, said police. He was then placed under arrest.

As troopers were attempting to place Gilliam in the rear of a cruiser on the scene, Gilliam pulled away from Trooper Boutell and became argumentative, police said.

Trooper Boutell was able to calm Gilliam and he remained compliant for the rest of their interaction, said police.

A subsequent search of the black Subaru that the two were traveling in revealed a used syringe in the passenger door pocket, a box cutter, a purse containing two bundles of heroin, a small white baggie containing a substance consistent with fentanyl, a glass pipe, and a cereal box containing 3,100 bags of heroin and a plastic baggie of crack cocaine.

Gilliam was transported to the Shelburne Falls Barracks for booking. Butchino was transported to an area hospital for pre-existing medical conditions.

Butchino was scheduled to appear in Greenfield District Court on the following charges:

Possess Class A Drugs (Heroin from Pocket);

Trafficking in Class A Drugs (Heroin/Fentanyl);

Trafficking in Class B Drugs (Cocaine);

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law;

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle (Suspended in VT); and

Misuse of Auxiliary lights.

Gilliam was scheduled to appear in Greenfield District Court on charges of:

Trafficking in Class A Drugs (Heroin/Fentanyl);

Trafficking in Class B Drugs (Cocaine);

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law; and

Possess Class B Drugs (Crystal Methamphetamine).

