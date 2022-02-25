29-Year-Old Accused Of Spray Painting His Tag On CT Highway Bridge

A 29-year-old tagger known to police in Connecticut and Massachusetts was busted after being caught spray-painting his mark on a Hartford County bridge, authorities announced.

Connecticut State Police troopers on patrol at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9 were entering the Whitehead Highway from I-91 in Hartford, when he spotted two people under a highway bridge actively spray-painting graffiti on support beams.

The trooper pulled over, and as he approached the two taggers, police said that they proceeded to flee down adjacent train tracks toward a tunnel before they were apprehended.

According to detectives, the investigation into the incident determined that New London County resident Kevin Robert Lapointe, of Colchester, one of the “artists,” was spray painting his “tag” on the support beam, and that he had multiple previous arrests for similar crimes in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Lapointe was taken into custody and charged with second-degree criminal mischief at Connecticut State Police Troop H in Hartford. He was released on a $500 cash/surety bond and scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Monday, Feb. 28.

