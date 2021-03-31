Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Pfizer Will Seek Vaccine Rollout For Younger Teens After Encouraging Trial Results
Police & Fire

26-Year-Old Dies In Connecticut Shooting, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Hartford overnight.
A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Hartford overnight. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 26-year-old Connecticut man was shot and killed overnight.

The shooting death of Amauris Flores, of Hartford, was discovered around 11:04 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, when Hartford Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the Westland Street area, said Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

When officers responded to the area, they did not find Flores, but they did find a crime scene located at 187 Westland St., Boisvert said.

While on the scene, the department was notified by an area hospital that a gunshot victim had arrived and was pronounced dead. 

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-8477.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.