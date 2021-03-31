26-Year-Old Dies In Connecticut Shooting, Police Say

A 26-year-old Connecticut man was shot and killed overnight.

The shooting death of Amauris Flores, of Hartford, was discovered around 11:04 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, when Hartford Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the Westland Street area, said Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

When officers responded to the area, they did not find Flores, but they did find a crime scene located at 187 Westland St., Boisvert said.

While on the scene, the department was notified by an area hospital that a gunshot victim had arrived and was pronounced dead.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-8477.

