24-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Into Concrete Pillar In Brookfield, Police Say

A 24-year-old Connecticut man was killed after crashing his Kia Forte into a concrete pillar in Fairfield County.

Litchfield County resident Caleb Anderson, of New Milford, was killed around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14, in North Brookfield.

According to state police, Anderson lost control of his vehicle on Route 7 for an unknown reason and drove into the median, and struck the Junction Road overpass concrete support pillar.

Anderson was transported to Danbury Hospital where he died from his injuries, state police said.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this accident is asked to contact Trooper Daniel Cole at 203-267-2200 or daniel.cole@ct.gov.

