21-Year-Old Nabbed For Pulling Fire Alarms At CT Restaurant, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly pulling multiple fire alarms at an area restaurant.

Jamie Bonfietti, age 21, of Stratford, was arrested by Milford Police on Sunday, August 1, for breach of peace.

According to Milford Police, Bonfietti was at the Stonebridge Restaurant, at 50 Daniel St., when multiple alarms were set off at the restaurant.

An investigation led to the arrest of Bonfietti who is accused of intentionally pulling the fire alarm when there was no emergency, police said.

He was released on a promise to appear ticket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.