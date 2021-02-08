21-Year-Old Nabbed For CT Murder, Police Say

A 21-year-old was arrested for the murder of another man last month.

Franklin County resident Jordan Register, of Greenfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 4, for the Friday, January 29, murder of Michael Dudley, age 27, of Durham, Connecticut, in Hartford, said Hartford Police Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert.

On the night of the killing, Hartford Police patrol officers responded to the Webster Street area on a report of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, they found Dudley in the rear lot of 12 Webster Street, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Dudley was pronounced dead on the scene.

During the course of the investigation, a suspect was developed, and Register was taken into custody by the Massachusetts State Police Fugitive Unit and Springfield Police Department without incident.

Register was extradited to Connecticut on Monday, Feb. 08, and charged with one count of murder.

He remains in custody in lieu of a $1.75 million dollar bond.

