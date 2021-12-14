20-Year-Old, Teen Both Found Dead Inside CT Home

Police are on the scene of a possible double homicide in which a 20-year-old and a teen were found shot to death inside a Connecticut home.

The two were discovered around 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13 at a home at 45 Fenwick St. in Hartford after police responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

Hartford Police Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert said the victims were a man and a woman identified as Deandre Faison, age 19, and Alicia Underwood, age 20, both of Hartford.

According to Boisvert, the crime scene was contained to the first-floor apartment of the two-story home and the victims appear to have been targeted.

Police do not know their relationship with one another.

Police say at this point they have not ruled out any scenario, including a murder-suicide.

The killings are the 34th and 35th homicides in the city this year, compared to only 25 overall last year.

Hartford Police Major Crimes remain on scene. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

