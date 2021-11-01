Contact Us
17-Year-Old Girl Charged After Police Break Up Underage Drinking Party In Fairfield County

Nicole Valinote
Carter Street in New Canaan.
Carter Street in New Canaan. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 17-year-old girl was charged after police broke up a party involving underage drinking in Fairfield County.

The New Canaan Police Department reported that officers responded to a home on Carter Street at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, after receiving a report of a loud party.

Upon arrival, officers saw young people running from the home and into the woods and found open and unopened containers of alcohol in the area, police said.

Following an investigation, the girl, a New Canaan resident, was issued a juvenile summons for a charge of failure to halt possession of alcohol by a minor.

