17-Year-Old Charged In Connection To Murder In Fairfield County

A teenager is facing a host of charges, including murder, after a fatal drive-by shooting in Fairfield County.

On Sunday, June 20 in Danbury, in the area of Mill Ridge Road and Mill Ridge Drive, responding police officers found an 18-year-old who had been shot and was being cared for by local residents

The initial investigation revealed that Yhameek Johnson had suffered a gunshot wound to his back as the result of a drive-by shooting, Danbury Police said.

Patrol officers rendered aid to Johnson until emergency medical technicians arrived and transported Johnson to the Danbury Hospital. As lifesaving efforts failed, a homicide investigation was initiated by investigators from the Danbury Police General Investigations Division.

At this time, through their investigation, investigators were able to determine that 17-year-old Danbury resident Elvis Anthony Agramonte was responsible for the death of Yhameek Johnson, said police.

A warrant was subsequently granted for his arrest by a Danbury Superior Court Judge, and he was arrested on Friday, July 2, as he was already in custody within the CT Juvenile Detention system.

Investigators indicate that more arrests related to the incident are anticipated.

Agramonte has been charged with:

Murder

First-degree criminal attempt to commit assault

Risk of injury to a minor

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Weapons in a vehicle

First-degree reckless endangerment

Theft/Illegal possession of numbered plate

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Justin Williams at 203-796-1601, j.williams@danbury-ct.gov. or the anonymous TIPS line at 203-790-8477.

