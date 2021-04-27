10 Displaced After Three-Alarm Apartment Fire Breaks Out In Fairfield County

At least 10 people were displaced following a three-alarm fire at a Fairfield County apartment house.

The blaze broke out around 6:59 p.m., Monday, April 26, at the apartment house located in the 300 block of Park Avenue in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency for Bridgeport.

The bulk of the fire was located on the third floor of the dwelling, Appleby said.

As occupants were being evacuated, one person had to be rescued by firefighters through a third-floor window due to heavy flames and smoke.

Mutual aid was offered by Fairfield and Stratford fire departments.

There was no report of injuries.

The American Red Cross is working with those displaced by the fire.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.