Longtime Police Officer In Connecticut Dies Suddenly At Age 54

A longtime police officer in Connecticut died suddenly at the age of 54, leaving his police department in mourning.

The Glastonbury Police Department announced the sudden death of Officer Francis Perrone who died Sunday, Aug. 29 at home, said Captain Mark Catania.

Perrone served with the Glastonbury Police Department since September 2013, and at the time of his passing was assigned to the Patrol Division, Catania said.

He came to the Glastonbury Police Department with a plethora of experience, after serving with the City of Hartford Police Department for over 20 years.

Perrone retired from the Hartford Police Department holding the rank of Sergeant.

"He was very involved in the tactical team, firearms training, and community policing," Catania said. "Officer Perrone had a passion for law enforcement and was extremely proud to serve the communities of Hartford and Glastonbury."

He was also known to have a keen sense of humor and was approachable to all who encountered him.

"Officer Perrone enjoyed the interaction with the community and treated his brother and sister officers as if they were his family, the Captain said.

Perrone was married with two children.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.