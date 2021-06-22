Girl Who Died In Fairfield County Murder-Suicide Had 'Sweetness That Captivated People'

Layla Kim Ngân Malon was described as a little girl who brought smiles and happiness to all around her, according to her obituary.

The 7-year-old died on Thursday, June 17, when she was drowned by her mother in Westport, who later killed herself, according to the Westport Police.

Born in Danbury, she was the beloved daughter of Eric Malon of Westport and the late Tracy Do. Layla was a student at Coleytown Elementary school.

"Layla possessed a sweetness that truly captivated people," said her obituary.

She loved and admired her big sissy Alexis, and was her daddy's little girl, it went on to say.

Layla found great delight in her collection of stuffed animals, that she called her "Stuffies".

In addition to her father, she is survived by her sister, Alexis, as well as, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and family members.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 23, from 4-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road in Fairfield Center.

Her committal service will take place on Friday, June 25. at 10:30 a.m. in Willowbrook Cemetery in Westport.

The young girl's death devasted the Westport community and her classmates and friends at Coleytown Elementary School.

Her body was found after Westport Police responded to a home for an unresponsive woman.

When police entered the home, officers found Do. The officers went through the interior of the residence to determine if anyone else was inside. It was at that time that officers located the 7-year-old child who was also deceased, Wolf said.

On Friday, June 18, the two were brought to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Farmington to be autopsied.

The Medical Examiner determined that Layla had drowned and ruled her death a homicide, he added.

The Medical Examiner ruled Do’s death a suicide.

Police Chief Foti Koskinas called it a “horrible tragedy.”

The family requests contributions in Layla's memory to Mental Health Connecticut (www.MHCONN.org), 61 South Main Street, Suite 100, West Hartford, CT 06107.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.