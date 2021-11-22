Fairfield County's Peter Buck, Subway Co-Founder, Dies At Danbury Hospital

Fairfield County's Peter Buck, who became a billionaire after making a small investment in the sandwich shop that later became Subway, has died.

Buck, a longtime Danbury resident, died Thursday, Nov. 18, at Danbury Hospital, the company announced. A cause of death was not released. He was 90 years old.

In a statement by Subway CEO John Chidse, he praised Buck for his hands-on leadership style.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of Subway’s founders, Dr. Peter Buck," Chidse said. "He was a shining example of a dedicated, hands-on leader, and an integral member of the Subway family."

Chidse, said Buck's devotion to Subway, and his vision for the brand, helped grow it from a singular sandwich shop in Bridgeport to the world’s largest restaurant brand based in New Haven County in Milford.

"We are forever grateful for his countless contributions and I speak on behalf of all of us at Subway when I say that we will honor his legacy as we continue to build this incredible brand," he added.

His involvement with the sandwich shop began in 1965, when Buck, working as a nuclear physicist when he loaned Fred DeLuca, a student at the University of Bridgeport, $1,000 to open a sandwich shop to help pay his tuition.

The first Bridgeport sandwich shop was called “Pete’s Super Submarines,” named after Buck. It was renamed Subway in 1968.

He is survived by his sons Christopher and William; daughters-in-law April and Hara; and several grandchildren.

