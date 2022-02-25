Fairfield County's Beardsley Zoo Mourns Death Of Beloved Red Panda Rochan At Age 7

Connecticut is in mourning after a family member at the Beardsley Zoo in Fairfield County had to be put down amid a health scare.

On Friday, Feb. 25, a spokesperson for the Bridgeport zoo announced that Rochan, a 7-year-old male red panda died the previous week after suffering health complications.

Rochan was being monitored and treated for a condition affecting his ability to walk prior to his death, officials said, and an MRI found lesions on his spine, which further compromised his mobility.

On Thursday, Feb. 17, “the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize him based on quality-of-life considerations,” they said.

Rochan came to the Beardsley Zoo as a visitor from his habitat at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston in 2015, becoming a permanent member of the family in October that year.

“Rochan, which means ‘light,’ ‘brilliant,’ ‘celebrated,’ and ‘red lotus’ in Hindi, was beloved by staff and guests alike, and immensely popular on the zoo’s webcam that allowed the public to watch Rochan and his companion, Berry,” the spokesperson said.

Berry, a female red panda who came to the zoo in 2020, remains homed in Bridgeport inside the Natt Family Red Panda Habitat, which opened in October 2018.

“Ro will be deeply missed by all of us here at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo,” Beardsley Zoo Director Gregg Dancho said. “He had a unique personality and related well both to his companion, Berry, and to his animal care staff. It has been our privilege to have known him for six years.”

