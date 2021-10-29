Contact Us
CT Fitness Enthusiast Michelle Zimmerman Dies At 34

Cecilia Levine
Michelle Zimmerman
Michelle Zimmerman Photo Credit: Michelle Zimmerman Facebook

A Connecticut native and fitness enthusiast died at home on Tuesday, Oct. 19. She was 34 years old.

A Princeton native, Zimmerman was raised in Rocky Hill, and had been living in Milford, New Jersey since 2014, her obituary says. 

She graduated high school in 2005 and went on to attend Syracuse University's Whitman School of Business.

Zimmerman had been working as a product manager for health supplements with Healthy Directions, and previously as a marketing director for Planet Fitness and The Edge Fitness Clubs.

An active member of her local CrossFit gym, Zimmerman was interested in fitness from an early age. She was a member of the Milford High School gymnastics and swim teams, and a 4th-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do having won multiple championships.

Services were Monday, held Oct. 25 at the Hillsborough Funeral Home.

Click here for Michelle Zimmerman's complete obituary.

