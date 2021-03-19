Community Rallies For Girl Attacked With Machete By CT Home Invasion Suspect

In the wake of a brutal attack by a home invasion suspect, a 15-year-old teen girl is recovering from her injuries with a little help from the community on a GoFundMe page.

The girl was assaulted inside her home by a teen who had targeted her and viciously attacked her with a hatchet on Wednesday, March 17 in Litchfield County, said the Watertown Police.

The attack was discovered around 4 p.m. in Watertown when officers responded to a single-family residence on Morris Town Line Highway for the report of a home invasion and that the suspect was armed with a hatchet and injured an occupant in the residence, said authorities.

The teen suffered serious injuries to her head, legs, and hands, the Watertown Police Department said.

The assailant was later captured and arrested, police said.

Since the attack, the community, along with many friends and family members calling themselves "Watertown Strong," have come to the girl's aid with donations on the GoFundMe page, as well as with words of encouragement.

The page organizer said any monies raised will be used to help offset the cost that this family will incur to ensure that they can provide their daughter with the best possible care as she navigates this new world that she was forced into.

One well-wisher said: "Sending all of my love to a beautiful young woman..."

As of Friday, March 19, the fund had raised more than $6,000.

To donate, or offer well wishes, visit GoFundMe here.

