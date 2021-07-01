Woman Sentenced To 50 Years For Hiring Cousin To Murder Ex-Husband In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County woman convicted of soliciting two men to fatally gun down her ex-husband has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Larise King, age 36, of Bridgeport, was convicted in May of hiring her cousin and his friend to kill her ex-husband, Dathan "Dae Dae" Gray, was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Tracy Lee Dayton, on Wednesday, June 30.

King, who drove the getaway car during the 2019 murder, is not eligible for parole, the judge ruled.

Gray who was 32-year-old at the time of his murder, was found lying in the street near the intersection of Newfield Avenue and revere Street on July 27, 2019. He had been shot more than a dozen times, including multiple headshots.

The men who murdered Gray have never been arrested.

