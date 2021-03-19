Teenage New Hampshire Kidnapping Suspect Nabbed In Connecticut

A teen has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping two juveniles girls from their home.

Cameron Snody, age 19, of Forth Worth, Texas, was arrested on Friday, March 19, by Connecticut State Police in Hartford, after troopers received an Amber Alert out of Swanzey, New Hampshire.

According to police, it was reported that Snody traveled to Swanzey, in Chesire County, in order to meet the two juveniles ages 12 and 17.

Snody then stole a vehicle described as a 2006 Saturn Ion, and fled with the girls, state police said.

Troopers were able to gather information which led them to believe that Snody was traveling in the area of I-91 northbound.

Troopers were then deployed to the area and strategically staged at various locations throughout the I-91 corridor.

Troopers observed the vehicle they believed Snody was driving in the area of I-91 northbound, near Exit 23 around 10:14 a.m., state police said.

Troopers devised a plan and conducted a traffic stop in a manner that prevented Snody from escaping.

Snody surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.

The girls were transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

Snody was charged with larceny and being a fugitive from justice.

New Hampshire authorities have started the extradition process to have Snody transported back to New Hampshire to face kidnapping charges, state police said.

Snody was held in lieu of a $500,000 bond and transported to a Department of Corrections facility.

Police in Swanzey declined to provide details of the case.

