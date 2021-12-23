Suspect At Large After Bank Robbery, CT State Police Say

Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a bank in Connecticut at gunpoint.

Troopers in Windham County responded to a report of a bank robbery at Centerville Bank in Pomfret at about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, according to Connecticut State Police

The bank is located at 100 Averill Road.

Bank employees told troopers that a suspect approached a teller station while holding a gun and demanded money.

The employees complied and the suspect fled the bank in an undetermined direction, police said.

The suspect is described as possibly being male and about 5-foot-2 with a medium build, state police said.

Authorities also said the individual was wearing a bright orange flat brim hat which may have said "Knicks," possibly sunglasses, a blue surgical mask, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt or jacket, dark blue jeans, dark-colored shoes, winter gloves, and a tan backpack.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the robbery to contact State Police at 860-779-4900.

