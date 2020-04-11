Supervisor At Fairfield Post Office Admits To Stealing Cash From Mail

A 37-year-old area woman pleaded guilty to stealing cash and other items from mail while employed as a postal supervisor at the Town of Fairfield Post Office.

Jessica Giles, 37, of West Haven, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to the theft of mail by a postal employee, said John H. Durham, U.S.Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Matthew Modafferi, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Postal Service.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between October 2019 and May 2020, while she was employed as a supervisor at the U.S. Post Office in Fairfield, Giles used the flashlight feature on her phone to examine the content of various envelopes that had been placed in the mail.

When she believed that an envelope contained money, she opened the envelope, stole the cash that was found inside and, on multiple occasions, tore up and disposed of the envelope, court documents showed.

Giles’ illegal conduct was recorded by video surveillance at the Fairfield post office, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in February 2021, at which time she faces a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.

Giles is released pending sentencing.

U.S. Attorney Durham encouraged individuals who believe they are a victim of theft related to this case to file a complaint by calling 888-USPS-OIG, or by visiting here.

