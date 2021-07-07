Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Good Samaritan Struck, Killed Assisting Others On I-84
News

Strong Storms Knock Out Power To Thousands In Connecticut

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Thousands in Connecticut were left without power during the latest round of storms. Photo Credit: Eversource
Eversource crews working to make repairs overnight. Photo Credit: Eversource

Utility crews in Connecticut worked through the night to restore power to thousands who were left in the dark during a round of severe storms which sent trees and power lines down.

At the peak of the storm, nearly 25,000 Eversource and United Illuminating customers were reporting outages late on Tuesday, July 6, as crews scrambled to make repairs across the state.

“Crews are tackling damaged areas around the state like here on Stafford Ave in Bristol and Route 6 in Burlington,” Eversource officials said on Tuesday night.

“Storms took down trees, blocking roads and ripping down lines. We’ll be working through the night & into tomorrow to restore customers as quickly and safely as possible.”

As of 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, Eversource was still reporting 4,015 of the company’s 1,285,863 Connecticut customers were still without power.e UI was still working to repair a lone outage.

The bulk of the outages were being reported in Hartford (555), Kent (372), Haddan (323), Litchfield (291), Warren (200), Morris (180), South Windsor (148), Watertown (147), Sharon (139), Marlborough (126), East Haddam (124), and Plymouth (115).

 “It’s a mess out there, especially in Bristol. Crews are on Buff (Road) making the area safe before tree crews come in to clear the massive trunk that fell on lines from across the street,” officials said shortly before midnight. "Next step is repairing a broken pole. We’ll be working overnight to clean up and restore power.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.