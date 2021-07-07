Strong Storms Knock Out Power To Thousands In Connecticut

Utility crews in Connecticut worked through the night to restore power to thousands who were left in the dark during a round of severe storms which sent trees and power lines down.

At the peak of the storm, nearly 25,000 Eversource and United Illuminating customers were reporting outages late on Tuesday, July 6, as crews scrambled to make repairs across the state.

“Crews are tackling damaged areas around the state like here on Stafford Ave in Bristol and Route 6 in Burlington,” Eversource officials said on Tuesday night.

“Storms took down trees, blocking roads and ripping down lines. We’ll be working through the night & into tomorrow to restore customers as quickly and safely as possible.”

As of 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, Eversource was still reporting 4,015 of the company’s 1,285,863 Connecticut customers were still without power.e UI was still working to repair a lone outage.

The bulk of the outages were being reported in Hartford (555), Kent (372), Haddan (323), Litchfield (291), Warren (200), Morris (180), South Windsor (148), Watertown (147), Sharon (139), Marlborough (126), East Haddam (124), and Plymouth (115).

“It’s a mess out there, especially in Bristol. Crews are on Buff (Road) making the area safe before tree crews come in to clear the massive trunk that fell on lines from across the street,” officials said shortly before midnight. "Next step is repairing a broken pole. We’ll be working overnight to clean up and restore power.”

