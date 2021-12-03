Strong Gusty Winds Lead To Power Outages In Connecticut

Winds with gusts up to 20 miles per hour have brought down some tree limbs across Connecticut, causing power outages.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Eversource is reporting 1,275 customers without power.

Colebrook in Litchfield County (266), Granby (202) in Hartford County, Torrington in Litchfield County (201) have the most outages.

United Illuminating is reporting just four outages.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

