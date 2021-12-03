Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Strong Gusty Winds Lead To Power Outages In Connecticut

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Eversource
Eversource Photo Credit: Eversource

Winds with gusts up to 20 miles per hour have brought down some tree limbs across Connecticut, causing power outages.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Eversource is reporting 1,275 customers without power.

Colebrook in Litchfield County (266), Granby (202) in Hartford County, Torrington in Litchfield County (201) have the most outages.

United Illuminating is reporting just four outages.

