Storm With Damaging Winds Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Connecticut

A strong storm with damaging wind gusts has left thousands without power in Connecticut.

At around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, about 12,500 outages were reported statewide.

A total of 11,500 Eversource customers are without service, with most of the outages in the Town of Litchfield (1,959), Monroe (1,700) in Fairfield County, Cheshire (658) in New Haven County, Winchester (590) in Litchfield County, Farmington (487) in Hartford County, Thomaston (434) in Litchfield County, Southbury (414) in New Haven County, and Harwinton (337) in Litchfield County.

United Illuminating is reporting 1,007 without power at 5:15 p.m., with 343 in Ansonia and 259 in Branford, both in New Haven County.

