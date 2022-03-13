Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Sites

News

Storm With Damaging Winds Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Connecticut

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The Eversource power outage map at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, March 12.
The Eversource power outage map at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, March 12. Photo Credit: Eversource

A strong storm with damaging wind gusts has left thousands without power in Connecticut.

At around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, about 12,500 outages were reported statewide.

A total of 11,500 Eversource customers are without service, with most of the outages in the Town of Litchfield (1,959), Monroe (1,700) in Fairfield County, Cheshire (658) in New Haven County, Winchester (590) in Litchfield County, Farmington (487) in Hartford County, Thomaston (434) in Litchfield County, Southbury (414) in New Haven County, and Harwinton (337) in Litchfield County.

United Illuminating is reporting 1,007 without power at 5:15 p.m., with 343 in Ansonia and 259 in Branford, both in New Haven County.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.