Storm Knocks Out Power In Fairfield County

A powerful, fast-moving storm with damaging wind gusts has knocked power to thousands in Connecticut.
A powerful, fast-moving storm with damaging wind gusts has knocked out power to thousands in Connecticut.

At around 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, Eversource is reporting close to 3,000 outages.

The most affected areas are Guilford in New Haven County (496 outages), Stonington in New London County (387), Stamford in Fairfield County (205), Essex in Middlesex County (194), Washington in Litchfield County (164), and Madison in New Haven County (144).

United Illuminating is reporting 360 customers without service in its footprint, with 224 in Milford, 74 in the Town of Fairfield and 53 in New Haven.

