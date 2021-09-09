Silver Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Fairfield County Girl

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Fairfield County 14-year-old girl.

Cameryn Blake was last seen on Ely Avenue in Norwalk on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

According to the Norwalk Police, Clake is described as being a 5-foot-5, light-skinned Black female, approximately 140 pounds, with red and black braided hair.

She has connections in Norwalk, East Haven, and West Haven.

She was wearing all black clothing and had a backpack and handbag.

Please call 911 if you spot her. If you have any information regarding her possible whereabouts, please call 203-854-3000.

