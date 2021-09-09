Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
News

Silver Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Fairfield County Girl

* Missing * have you seen Cameryn Blake? Norwalk Police want to know. Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Fairfield County 14-year-old girl.

Cameryn Blake was last seen on Ely Avenue in Norwalk on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

According to the Norwalk Police, Clake is described as being a 5-foot-5, light-skinned Black female, approximately 140 pounds, with red and black braided hair. 

She has connections in Norwalk, East Haven, and West Haven. 

She was wearing all black clothing and had a backpack and handbag. 

Please call 911 if you spot her. If you have any information regarding her possible whereabouts, please call 203-854-3000.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

