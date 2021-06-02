Shots Fired At CT Capitol Building Linked To Separate Shooting Spree On Same Day

A man who is in custody for a shooting spree in Connecticut is alleged to be "directly related" to the shots fired at the State Capitol.

State Police Central District Major Crimes Squad, along with State Capitol Police, conducted an investigation into the bullet holes discovered in the State Capitol Building in Hartford on Tuesday, June 1, determined that the incident took place on Monday, May 30, and is directly related to shootings in the town of Southington on the same day, state police said.

Douglas Floyd Gollnick, age 74, of Southington, who remained hospitalized on Wednesday, June 2, is accused of firing dozens of shots from a .22-caliber long rifle into homes, churches businesses, and the Capitol building.

Police say no one was injured in any of the incidents and the shooting at the Capitol was an "isolated" event, state police said.

Southington police have a warrant for Gollnick on numerous charges following the shooting spree, including for firing four or five bullets at a home and for taking police in pursuit following an incident at a health care facility in Middletown.

He was taken into custody on Sunday, May 30 while attempting to avoid being caught while on the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown.

He is expected to be charged by Middletown Police as well.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

