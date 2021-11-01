Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

News

Serious Assault Under Investigation At Connecticut Correctional Facility

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution
MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after an inmate suffered serious injuries in a stabbing at a Connecticut correctional facility.

Troopers responded to a report of an inmate assaulting another inmate in Hartford County at the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, according to a report from Connecticut State Police.

Police said investigators determined that 30-year-old Levarr Frasier stabbed a 66-year-old inmate multiple times in the head, back and neck using a "homemade edged weapon."

The victim was taken to a hospital in Hartford and is expected to survive, police said.

State Police said the incident was captured on Department of Corrections surveillance. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.