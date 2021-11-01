Serious Assault Under Investigation At Connecticut Correctional Facility

An investigation is underway after an inmate suffered serious injuries in a stabbing at a Connecticut correctional facility.

Troopers responded to a report of an inmate assaulting another inmate in Hartford County at the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, according to a report from Connecticut State Police.

Police said investigators determined that 30-year-old Levarr Frasier stabbed a 66-year-old inmate multiple times in the head, back and neck using a "homemade edged weapon."

The victim was taken to a hospital in Hartford and is expected to survive, police said.

State Police said the incident was captured on Department of Corrections surveillance.

The investigation is ongoing.

