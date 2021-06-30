Contact Us
News

Scattered Power Outages Affect Thousands In Fairfield County

Zak Failla
The Eversource outage map at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30. Photo Credit: Eversource

Heat-related issued left thousands in Connecticut without power during the peak of this week’s heatwave, officials announced.

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, Eversource crews were working to repair numerous reported outages that were impacting 5,467 of the company’s 1,285,955 Connecticut customers.

 “We’re aware of the heat-related problem at a substation in Ridgefield affecting 4K customers,” Eversource posted on social media. “Crews are working on restoring power to customers shortly.”

The hardest-hit areas included Ridgefield and Stamford, both of which were reporting more than 2,000 outages on Wednesday afternoon.

Other outages were reported by Eversource customers in Avon, Canton, Coventry, Danbury, Darien, East Hartford, Eastford, Hartford, Madison, Manchester, Mansfield, Naugatuck, New Canaan, New Milford, Redding, Salisbury, Seymour, Somers, Suffield, Thompson, and Wilton.

