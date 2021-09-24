Repeat Offender From Fairfield County Admits To Having Images Depicting Sex Abuse Of Children

A Fairfield County man has pleaded guilty to having images depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Robert Mosley, age 54, formerly of Bridgeport and Norwalk, please guilty on Thursday, Sept. 22 in Bridgeport to possession of child pornography, said Leonard C Boyle, Acting US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in 2016, Mosley was convicted in Connecticut Superior Court of possession of child pornography in the second degree.

He was sentenced for that offense to 10 years in jail, execution suspended after six years, and 20 years of probation. Mosley was released on parole in November 2018.

On Jan. 28, 2020, Connecticut parole officers and Connecticut state troopers conducted a home visit at Mosley’s residence.

During the visit, Mosley was found in possession of an unapproved smartphone, and an approved mobile phone that contained suspected child pornography.

Investigators seized both phones and Mosley was remanded to custody.

An analysis of the seized phones and a cloud storage account maintained by Mosley revealed thousands of images and hundreds of videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, primarily boys between the ages of 2 and 14.

In addition, an analysis of Mosley’s e-mail account revealed that he sent numerous e-mails soliciting child pornography, sent images of child pornography to others, and sent links to his cloud storage account.

Mosley faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years when he is sentenced in December.

He has been detained since Jan. 28, 2020.

