Professor In New England Accused Of Running Over Cop Boyfriend, Leaving Him To Die In Snow Bank

A Massachusetts adjunct professor has been arrested and charged with the death of a longtime police officer.

Karen Read, age 41, of Mansfield, a lecturer at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts, was charged with manslaughter for allegedly running over her Boston Police officer boyfriend and leaving him for dead in a snowbank while a Nor'easter roared across the area on Saturday, Jan. 29.

According to the Daily Mail, Read allegedly dropped John O'Keefe, age 46, a 16-year veteran of the Boston Police, off at a house in Canton.

O'Keefe, a widower with young children, was found unconscious in the snow on Saturday with skull fractures, swollen eyes, and hypothermia, the Daily Mail reported.

He was rushed to Good Samaritan Medical Center where he was pronounced dead several hours later.

During Read's arraignment on Wednesday, Feb. 2, prosecutors said O'Keefe and Read went to at least two bars together earlier that evening before they to the home on Fairfield Avenue.

Early the next morning, Read called a friend to say she couldn't get in touch with O'Keefe, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the woman said she drove Read's vehicle to O'Keefe's house to look for him because she was "too hysterical to drive." While driving, Read allegedly said, "Could I have hit him? Did I hit him?" prosecutors said.

According to the Daily Mail, Read told investigators she dropped O'Keefe off before making a three-point turn and left. She added that she did not see him go inside the home.

When the two women arrived at the home they found O'Keefe in the snow and Read immediately called 911.

A member of the Canton Fire Department at the scene told police that Read said, 'I hit him. I hit him. I hit him. I hit him,' to her, the Daily Mail reported.

Prosecutors told investigators they found a cracked rear tail light on her car.

She was charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident and motor vehicle homicide.

Read is being held on a $50,000 bail.

"The Boston Police Department continues to grieve over the tragic loss of our Brother Police Officer John O’Keefe. John was a kind person, dedicated to his family, and will be greatly missed by his coworkers and anyone who had the privilege of meeting him," Boston police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said.

