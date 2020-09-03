Popular Longtime WFSB Anchor Dennis House Announces Departure

Popular longtime news anchor Dennis House and WFSB-TV jointly announced that after nearly two decades, he's leaving the station.

“Words cannot express how grateful I am to have served the great state of Connecticut as a journalist for 28 years at WFSB," said House in a statement on his website. "The station has meant so much more to me than just a job. I’ve grown up here. The people who work here are my family. "

House hosted Connecticut's highest rated political show, "Face the State," for the CBS affiliate located in Rocky Hill, won several Emmy Awards and was inducted into the Silver Circle of the New England Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

During his tenure, he covered the September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center, specifically interviewing Connecticut residents that had witnessed and survived the attack.

Additionally, House covered UConn men's and women's basketball championships.

"Being half of the most successful and longest running anchor team in Connecticut television history was a great honor. What’s next? When nothing is certain anything is possible. I just hope my next chapter is as rewarding as this past one,” said House.

House also anchored Eyewitness News Daybreak in the mid 90s.

House, who was born in Norwood, Massachusetts, first worked with WPRI-TV in Providence, Rhode Island, then became the assignment manager at WMUR-TV in Manchester, New Hampshires, according to House's website.

Then, he worked at WREX-TV in Rockford, Illinois as a weekend anchor. While there, he got an exclusive interview with then-President Ronald Reagan.

Currently, House lives with his wife and fellow Eyewitness News anchor Kara Sundlund and their children in Hartford.

“On behalf of all of us at WFSB, we want to thank Dennis for his decades of service to the people of Connecticut and wish him luck in his future endeavors," said Dana Neves, Vice President and General Manager of WFSB. "Dennis has a passion for news and politics, telling thousands of wonderful stories from here in Connecticut and around the world over the years."

