Police Seize Narcotics After CT Traffic Stop

Police in Connecticut seized a host of drugs after stopping a driver for blowing through a stop sign over the weekend.

Officers from the Enfield Police Department stopped a motorist - whose name has not been released - overnight on Friday, June 4, after being caught failing to stop at a stop sign.

During the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that the driver was in possession of illegal drugs.

Investigators seized:

Over 17.1 grams of THC “dabs;”

Methamphetamine pills;

Hallucinogenic mushrooms;

Crystal meth;

Ecstasy;

LSD;

Marijuana.

The drugs were packaged for individual sale, with scales, multiple cell phones, and various drug paraphernalia. More than $1,000 in cash was also recovered.

