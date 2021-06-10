Police Seize Narcotics After CT Traffic Stop

Police in Connecticut seized a host of drugs after stopping a driver for blowing through a stop sign over the weekend.
Officers from the Enfield Police Department stopped a motorist - whose name has not been released - overnight on Friday, June 4, after being caught failing to stop at a stop sign.
During the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that the driver was in possession of illegal drugs.
Investigators seized:
- Over 17.1 grams of THC “dabs;”
- Methamphetamine pills;
- Hallucinogenic mushrooms;
- Crystal meth;
- Ecstasy;
- LSD;
- Marijuana.
The drugs were packaged for individual sale, with scales, multiple cell phones, and various drug paraphernalia. More than $1,000 in cash was also recovered.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.