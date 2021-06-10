Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
Police Seize Narcotics After CT Traffic Stop

Zak Failla
Police in Enfield seized drugs and cash during a traffic stop in Connecticut.
Police in Enfield seized drugs and cash during a traffic stop in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Enfield Police Department

Police in Connecticut seized a host of drugs after stopping a driver for blowing through a stop sign over the weekend.

Officers from the Enfield Police Department stopped a motorist - whose name has not been released - overnight on Friday, June 4, after being caught failing to stop at a stop sign.

During the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that the driver was in possession of illegal drugs.

Investigators seized:

  • Over 17.1 grams of THC “dabs;”
  • Methamphetamine pills;
  • Hallucinogenic mushrooms;
  • Crystal meth;
  • Ecstasy;
  • LSD;
  • Marijuana.

The drugs were packaged for individual sale, with scales, multiple cell phones, and various drug paraphernalia. More than $1,000 in cash was also recovered.

