Police Search For SUV Driver Who Passed Stopped School Bus In New Fairfield

The SUV passed the stopped bus.
Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help identifying a red SUV that passed a stopped school bus in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 3:10 p.m., Thursday, June 2 in New Fairfield, said police.

The bus, which had its sign out and red lights flashing was stopped on Route 37 southbound at the time the red SUV with New York tags blasted past the bus, said the state police.

A video of the SUV passing the bus can be viewed here. 

State Police say tipsters believe the SUV may be a 2013-17 Chevy Traverse.

If you're familiar with the vehicle, call the New Fairfield PD at 203-312-5701 and ask for Officer Jason Cassavechia.  

