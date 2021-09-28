Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: CT Lawmakers Approve Extension Of Lamont's Emergency Powers
News

Police Issue Alert For Eversource Scam Making Rounds In Region

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Cell phone
Cell phone Photo Credit: Pixabay

Alarm bells are sounding for some police departments in the region as reports continue coming about an ongoing scam involving fraudsters posing as Eversource utility workers.

In Western Massachusetts, the Springfield Police Department issued an alert for an ongoing scam involving multiple victims who have received phone calls from scammers claiming to be from Eversource.

During the phone call, the scammers would proceed to inform their victims that they owed money and their electricity would be shut off if they didn’t pay immediately.

In response, the victims were then directed to a bitcoin machine for payment, police said.

“This is a scam,” police stated. “No utility companies will threaten to shut off your electricity without proper notification and no utility companies will ever receive payments with bitcoin, gift card, (or other means).”

Police said that while the scam is ongoing, residents should advise their older friends or relatives to help them avoid being victimized. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.