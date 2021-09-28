Police Issue Alert For Eversource Scam Making Rounds In Region

Alarm bells are sounding for some police departments in the region as reports continue coming about an ongoing scam involving fraudsters posing as Eversource utility workers.

In Western Massachusetts, the Springfield Police Department issued an alert for an ongoing scam involving multiple victims who have received phone calls from scammers claiming to be from Eversource.

During the phone call, the scammers would proceed to inform their victims that they owed money and their electricity would be shut off if they didn’t pay immediately.

In response, the victims were then directed to a bitcoin machine for payment, police said.

“This is a scam,” police stated. “No utility companies will threaten to shut off your electricity without proper notification and no utility companies will ever receive payments with bitcoin, gift card, (or other means).”

Police said that while the scam is ongoing, residents should advise their older friends or relatives to help them avoid being victimized.

