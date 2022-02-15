Police ID Fairfield County Woman Found Unresponsive Outside NY Cemetery

A Fairfield County woman has been identified as the person dropped off at a New York hospital with numerous injections in her buttocks.

Maxine Messam, age 53, of Bridgeport died around 1:50 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, when New York City Police responded to a 911 call from Jacobi Medical Center.

According to the NYPD, two women dropped the victim off at Jacobi and claimed they found her near Woodlawn Cemetery before fleeing.

Hospital officials told police Messam was unresponsive and unconscious when dropped off and had multiple injections of unknown material in both buttocks cheeks.

Messam was pronounced dead at the hospital.

NYPD officials said the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.