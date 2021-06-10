Contact Us
Police ID CT Man Found Shot Dead At Popular Playground

Kathy Reakes
The area where the body was found.
The area where the body was found. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

 Police have identified a Connecticut man whose body was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a busy park.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Rondell Atkinson, of West Haven, said the Woodbridge Police Department.

Atkinson's body was found around 6 a.m., Tuesday, June 6, by a jogger on the property of the Pease Road Playground / Alegi Athletic Fields, located at 160 Pease Road, in Woodbridge.

Detectives from the Woodbridge Police Department and Connecticut State Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Atkinson's death and are seeking to locate his vehicle.

Police are searching for the victim's vehicle.

Woodbridge Police Department

The vehicle, is a grey 2016 Hyundai Sonata, four-door sedan, bearing Connecticut Registration: BC15394.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodbridge Police Department at 203-387-2511.

