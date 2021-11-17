Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Sites

News

Police Ask Public's Help In Identifying Alleged Mail Thief In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Know him?
Know him? Photo Credit: Stamford Police Department

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who was allegedly caught on camera stealing packages from an apartment complex in Fairfield County.

The man was caught on surveillance video stealing the packages from the mailroom at 99 Prospect St., in Stamford around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, said Sgt. Bill Brevard, of the Stamford Police. 

Police said the man was wearing a dark-colored winter jacket with a hood, gray sweatpants, and black sandals with black socks.

The man was seen driving an older model, white-colored Chevrolet Trailblazer as he left the scene.

Police ask that anyone with information to contact the Stamford Police Department Property Crime Unit at 203-977-4407.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.