Police Ask Public's Help In Identifying Alleged Mail Thief In Fairfield County

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who was allegedly caught on camera stealing packages from an apartment complex in Fairfield County.

The man was caught on surveillance video stealing the packages from the mailroom at 99 Prospect St., in Stamford around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, said Sgt. Bill Brevard, of the Stamford Police.

Police said the man was wearing a dark-colored winter jacket with a hood, gray sweatpants, and black sandals with black socks.

The man was seen driving an older model, white-colored Chevrolet Trailblazer as he left the scene.

Police ask that anyone with information to contact the Stamford Police Department Property Crime Unit at 203-977-4407.

