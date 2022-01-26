Person Of Interest Identified In Fatal Overdose Of CT Seventh-Grader

Police in Connecticut said that a person of interest has been identified in the case involving the death of a seventh-grade student from a fentanyl overdose.

The Hartford Police Department also announced late Tuesday, Jan. 25, that about 100 bags of fentanyl were found in the bedroom of the student who died two days after overdosing on the drug on Thursday, Jan, 13 while at school.

Two other students were also hospitalized but later released.

According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police, the fentanyl found was packaged in the same manner as the 40 bags located at the Sport and Medical Sciences Academy School, had the same identifying stamp, and tested at an even higher purity level of 60%.

"We can confidently say that the fentanyl that caused the overdose was the same fentanyl that was located in the juvenile’s bedroom," Boisvert said.

The investigation into how the juvenile came into possession of fentanyl is still ongoing, he added.

The department will be taking custody of the fentanyl from the DEA to complete testing which will include fingerprints and DNA testing in an attempt to identify the person who provided the drugs, Boisvert said.

"We have identified an individual who has a history at the residence. This individual does have narcotics history and will remain a person of interest, although we cannot label him a suspect at this point," Boisvert said.

The 13-year-old's mother has been interviewed and has been fully cooperative with this investigation, he added.

"At this time, we have no evidence to support her having any prior knowledge of her son’s possession of the fentanyl," Boisvert said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

