Person Drowns While Swimming At Beach In Fairfield County, Police Say

Police are investigating after a 35-year-old drowned at a Fairfield County beach over the weekend.

At about 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, police received a report of a missing swimmer in the Town of Fairfield at Lake Hills Beach #1, located off of Tahmore Drive.

The caller said he had gone swimming with his friend, but his friend had not surfaced for about three minutes, according to the Fairfield Police Department Chief Robert Kalamaras.

Dive teams searched the water, and the victim's body was recovered at 12:45 p.m. about 50 feet from the shore in approximately five-and-a-half feet of water, police said.

The victim was identified as Karlis Eltermanis, of Bridgeport.

Fairfield Police said the following divisions and agencies who responded to assist in the search and recovery efforts:

Fairfield Police Patrol, Detective Bureau, and Dive Team

Fairfield Fire Department personnel and Dive Team

American Medical Response personnel

Bridgeport Police Department Dive Team

The investigation is ongoing.

