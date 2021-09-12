Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

News

Person Drowns While Swimming At Beach In Fairfield County, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Fairfield Fire Department responders at the scene.
Fairfield Fire Department responders at the scene. Photo Credit: Fairfield Fire Department

Police are investigating after a 35-year-old drowned at a Fairfield County beach over the weekend.

At about 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, police received a report of a missing swimmer in the Town of Fairfield at Lake Hills Beach #1, located off of Tahmore Drive.

The caller said he had gone swimming with his friend, but his friend had not surfaced for about three minutes, according to the Fairfield Police Department Chief Robert Kalamaras.

Dive teams searched the water, and the victim's body was recovered at 12:45 p.m. about 50 feet from the shore in approximately five-and-a-half feet of water, police said.

The victim was identified as Karlis Eltermanis, of Bridgeport. 

Fairfield Police said the following divisions and agencies who responded to assist in the search and recovery efforts: 

  • Fairfield Police Patrol, Detective Bureau, and Dive Team
  • Fairfield Fire Department personnel and Dive Team
  • American Medical Response personnel
  • Bridgeport Police Department Dive Team

The investigation is ongoing. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.