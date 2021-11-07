One Killed, Seven Hospitalized In Chain-Reaction Crash, Connecticut State Police Say

An investigation is underway after one person was killed and seven others hospitalized in a chain-reaction crash on a stretch of Interstate 91 in Connecticut.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 in New Haven County on the southbound side in Meriden.

Connecticut State Police say six vehicles were traveling in the right lane when traffic started to slow down, and one of the vehicles struck another from the rear, causing the driver to lose control, roll over, and land at an uncontrolled final rest in the right lane/right shoulder.

The led to three other vehicle collisions from the rear, police said.

One of the drivers involved, Jarquis Tyrell Johnson, age 30, of Middletown, who was operating a 2011 Ford Fusion, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

Those hospitalized have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

At the time of the crash, the weather was clear under daylight skies, the roadway was dry, and traffic was moderate and moving at a steady flow, state police noted.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Trooper Gina Bavolacco of the Connecticut State Police Troop I, at 203-393-4200 or Gina.Bavolacco@ct.gov.

"If you were driving through the area of the collision at the time of the crash, and may have footage recorded on a vehicle-equipped dashboard camera, you are also asked to contact Troop I in Bethany," said state police.

