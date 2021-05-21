Norovirus Causes Illnesses At CT Doughnut Shop, DPH Says

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) has determined the cause of an outbreak of illnesses involving a popular doughnut shop that forced the business to temporarily close.

An investigation at Gerry’s Donuts in Ellington, located on Windsorville Road, determined the cases have been linked to norovirus, which can cause vomiting and diarrhea.

According to the DPH, “people of all ages can get infected and sick with norovirus.”

“When a norovirus outbreak involves multiple persons from different towns, as is the case with this outbreak, it is not uncommon to see additional cases of norovirus occur because of person-to-person transmission of the virus in the community.”

This is the second foodborne outbreak of norovirus reported to DPH in 2021. Between 2015 and 2019, an average of 10 norovirus foodborne outbreaks were reported to DPH annually. Last year, there were three, all between January and the first week of March.

The owners of Gerry’s Donuts said that they will reopen once it is determined how the norovirus outbreak happened.

“We will follow their advice on any sanitizing procedures we’ll need to follow,” they posted online. “The health and safety of our customers is and always will be number one with us. We want to reassure all of our loyal customers that we will do whatever it takes to get us all back together again safely and happily.

“We want to take a moment to express our deep gratitude for the dozens of customers who have reached out to us to offer their love and support,” they added. “We now know how important we are to you. We have always known how important you are to us.”

To protect oneself and others from norovirus, DPH said that one should wash hands thoroughly with soap and water, and avoid preparing food for others, working in a daycare center, health care facility, or food service establishment if you have gastrointestinal symptoms – vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, low-grade fever – and seek medical attention if those symptoms become severe

