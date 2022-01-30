Nor'easter: Here's How Many Crashes CT State Police Responded To During Storm, Other Stats

Connecticut State Police announced the number of crashes troopers responded to during the weekend's Nor'easter.

State Police said on Saturday, Jan. 29, between midnight and 11:59 p.m., troopers responded to about 1,212 calls for service.

Authorities said 90 of the calls were for motor vehicle crashes.

Police said 84 of those crashes were classified as "no injury," and six involved injuries.

None of the crashes involved serious or fatal injuries, police said.

There were also 208 calls for "traffic services" during this time, including disabled or abandoned vehicles or debris in the road such as downed trees, authorities said.

"Thank you to our partners at the Connecticut Department of Transportation, who worked tirelessly to keep road conditions safe," State Police said. "We would also like to express our appreciation to members of the public who refrained from traveling during the storm, as well as those who exercised extra caution when travel was unavoidable."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.