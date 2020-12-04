New Canaan Police Searching For Woman Wanted In Animal Cruelty Case

The New Canaan Police Department Animal Control Unit is seeking information regarding the sales of puppies by a Fairfield County woman throughout the country.

Police said that Catherine Palmer, aka, Cassie Palmer, aka, Cassie Aris was allegedly making the sales while there was an active warrant for her arrest for animal cruelty, said Lt. Jason Ferraro.

According to Ferraro, Palmer was traveling around New England over the Thanksgiving weekend with a vehicle full of puppies making deliveries to individuals who had purchased the puppies.

Multiple families have already come forward to share their experiences.

One family received their puppy on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at midnight, only to end up in the emergency room on Thursday, Nov. 26 with a puppy in critical condition, Ferraro said.

The puppy did not survive, this incident occurred in Massachusetts.

Palmer, 48, was arrested by New Canaan police on Monday, Nov. 30, and charged with three felonies after allegedly neglecting 12 dogs, three of which died from a canine virus easily prevented by a vaccine.

The three-month-long investigation began on Wednesday, Aug. 12, when one of Palmer's two tenants called the New Canaan police to 151 Butler Lane.

An officer wearing a body camera was sent to the scene, according to police, along with an animal control officer because there was a history of disputes between Palmer and her tenant.

This footage, along with interviews, a search warrant, the autopsy of three dead puppies, and the seizure and examination of animals still living on the property were used to justify Palmer's arrest.

Anyone with any information related to the actions of Catherine Palmer and the sale of puppies is asked to contact the NCPD Animal Control Unit via email at animalcontrol@newcanaanct.gov

