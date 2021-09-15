Mother, Daughter From Connecticut Charged For Participating In Capitol Riot

Facebook helped lead to the arrest of a mother and daughter from Connecticut who have been charged for their roles in the insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

Windham County residents Carla Krzywicki, age 19, and mother Jean Lavin, age 56, both of Canterbury, were arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 14 on a criminal complaint issued by the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

The arrests came after the FBI received a tip that included photos from Krzywicki's social media accounts of her and Lavin posing both outside and inside the Capitol during the riot.

Canterbury residents Carla Krzywicki, left, and her mother, Jean Lavin, pictured at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 FBI

According to the complaint, one photo showed the two in the northwest entry corridor on the first floor of the Capitol, and another video showed them climbing a bike rack that was placed against the Capitol terraces to gain access to the building.

It is alleged that during the Jan. 6 incident, Lavin can be seen carrying a sign that read “Trump Won” on one side and “Don’t allow 7 states of cheaters to hijack our election!” on the other.

Both Krzywicki and Lavin have been charged with:

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds;

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building;

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

The FBI said that Lavin was interviewed at her Connecticut home, and she confirmed that she and Krzywicki took a bus from Norwich to Washington, D.C., though they arrived late for former President Donald Trump’s infamous speech riling up the crowd.

Krzywicki said that the trip was organized by a local Facebook group, and that she posted a photo on Facebook but later thought it a bad idea to keep up and she took it down.

“This is history. We do not go burning down your city and stealing from your business. We come for the government officials that are ruining our country,” Krzywicki’s Facebook post said, according to court documents.

“We go straight to the source. Change needs to happen. That is our house and you work for us.”

Both Krzywicki and Lavin appeared before a judge in Hartford on Tuesday and were released. No bond was set, but they were ordered to appear via Zoom on Tuesday, Sept. 21 for their next four proceeding in Washington, D.C.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.