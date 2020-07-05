Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Missing Fairfield Teen Found Dead, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Bryce Costawong
Bryce Costawong Photo Credit: Fairfield Police Department

A 19-year-old teen who had been missing for two days has been found dead.

Bryce Costawong had been reported missing on Tuesday, May 5, by the Fairfield Police Department.

The teen was last reported to have been seen in Fairfield in the area of High Ridge Road and Newport Place, police said.

On Thursday, May 7, Fairfield Police announced the body of Costawong had been found.

"There is no indication of foul play or threat to public safety," the department said. "This incident continues to be under investigation."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

