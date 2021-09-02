Contact Us
Missing CT Man Found Within Hours Of Silver Alert

Kathy Reakes
Theodore Lewis, who had been missing for weeks, was found within hours after a Silver Alert was issued. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A Connecticut man who had been missing for more than three weeks was found safe within hours after a Silver Alert was issued.

Connecticut State Police issued a Silver Alert for Litchfield County resident Theodore Lewis, age 68, of North Canaan on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Lewis had been missing from his home since Sunday, Aug. 8, state police said.

After the Silver Alert was issued, Lewis was located safe in New Haven County in Waterbury, state police said.

