Members Of Drug Trafficking Organization Apprehended, CT State Police Say

Two Connecticut men have been arrested by state police following a month's long investigation into a drug trafficking organization in the state.

According to the state police, a New Haven County drug trafficking organization located in Waterbury has been dismantled after the investigation by the State Police Statewide Narcotics Task Force and several other agencies.

During the investigation, state police executed two search warrants on Monday, Nov. 8, ending with the arrests of Ralph Kenrick, age 55, of Wolcott, and his brother, Darryl Brown, age 61, of Waterbury.

Kendrick was charged with:

Operating a drug factory

Possession with intent to sell cocaine

Possession with intent to sell crack cocaine

Brown was charged with trafficking in crack cocaine.

He was previously arrested in connection with this investigation in July 2021 on charges of operating a drug factory and other possession charges, as well as having $290,000 in cash and two high-end vehicles, state police said.

Brown was released on a $400,000 surety bond. Kendrick was released on a $500,000 surety bond.

