Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Wave Of Cold Air Will Bring First Accumulating Snowfall To Parts Of Northeast
News

Members Of Drug Trafficking Organization Apprehended, CT State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Drugs and cash seized.
Drugs and cash seized. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

Two Connecticut men have been arrested by state police following a month's long investigation into a drug trafficking organization in the state.

According to the state police, a New Haven County drug trafficking organization located in Waterbury has been dismantled after the investigation by the State Police Statewide Narcotics Task Force and several other agencies.

During the investigation, state police executed two search warrants on Monday, Nov. 8, ending with the arrests of Ralph Kenrick, age 55, of Wolcott, and his brother, Darryl Brown, age 61, of Waterbury.

Kendrick was charged with:

  • Operating a drug factory
  • Possession with intent to sell cocaine
  • Possession with intent to sell crack cocaine

Brown was charged with trafficking in crack cocaine.

He was previously arrested in connection with this investigation in July 2021 on charges of operating a drug factory and other possession charges, as well as having $290,000 in cash and two high-end vehicles, state police said.

Brown was released on a $400,000 surety bond. Kendrick was released on a $500,000 surety bond.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.